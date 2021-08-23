Cancel
Eric Margolis: This is Not the Worst Case Scenario in Afghanistan – Source – Scott Horton Show

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Margolis talks with Scott Horton about the situation in Afghanistan as American forces continue to withdraw. “Of course, the last few days have seen nonstop headlines proclaiming an utter disaster in the country, many of them excoriating President Biden for having screwed things up so badly. But Scott and Margolis remind us just how much worse things could be. Margolis points out that for one thing, some Afghan government officials seem to have been quietly preparing for a transfer of power far in advance, such that when U.S. forces pulled out, they were prepared to more or less let the Taliban take over. You don’t have to be a fan of the Taliban to realize that this relatively peaceful transfer of power is far better than the alternative: months of bloody and destructive fighting followed by victory for the Taliban anyway,” writes Horton.

