Delmarva Power to install electric vehicle charging stations in QA
CENTREVILLE — The Delmarva Power & Light Company is slated to install five electric vehicle charging stations across Queen Anne’s County for public use. The county commissioners present at the Aug. 10 meeting unanimously approved the power company’s proposal to install three charging stations at the Kent Island branch of the Queen Anne’s County Library, one at the county’s Vincit Street office building, and another at the Health Department building on North Commerce Street. Each station will be able to accommodate two vehicles at a time, making service possible for 10 electric vehicles.www.stardem.com
