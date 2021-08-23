Sportsnite crew previews ASH, Pineville in Class 5A
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Sportsnite crew previewed the two Class 5A schools in Central Louisiana ahead of the start of the high school football season in just two weeks,. The ASH Trojans are looking to build off a historic 2020 season that saw them go all the way to the Class 5A State Championship before falling to Acadiana 35-34. Despite losing talent from last year’s team, the Trojans reloaded their roster and are looking for another run at the championship game.www.kalb.com
