The news we have all been waiting for: Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to The Reds by today signing a new contract until June 2025. The Dutchman has pledged his future on Merseyside to extend his stay beyond his previous three and a half years. The former Southampton man joined Liverpool in January 2018 for a record fee (at the time) for a defender and has proved his worth in aiding the club to win the Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup and of course, the Premier League.