The Miami Heat built a team in their image. The beauty of all of that is that… that also means they built the team in the image of Jimmy Butler. Being a Miami Heat guy, before he ever was one of the Miami Heat’s guy, Jimmy Butler has always been the same dude, for the most part. He is no-nonsense, hard work, effort, all-out tenacity, and for every single minute of every single increment of action he’s on the floor.