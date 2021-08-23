Cancel
Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore; Richmond; Scotland Patchy dense fog is developing across portions of central North Carolina Dense fog has begun to form over central and southern portions of central North Carolina. Visibilities have already dropped to less than a mile at Rockingham, Wadesboro, and Laurinburg. Motorists should use extra caution through the morning. Slow down, and prepare for possible sudden drops in visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

