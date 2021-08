New COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts grew by about 10% last week over the previous week. But data from the state shows the week-over-week increases are slowing. Massachusetts reported 1,793 new COVID cases Thursday and 13 deaths. Hospitalizations, which began growing at a much faster rate this week, declined today for the second day in a row to 565. Of those, 158 (or 28%) are people who are fully vaccinated. The percentage of hospitalizations that are among fully vaccinated individuals has dropped slightly from about 30% earlier in the week.