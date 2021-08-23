Cancel
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight outside Kabul’s international airport has killed an Afghan soldier. The shooting Monday highlights the perils of evacuation efforts even as the Taliban warned any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would “provoke a reaction.” The Taliban also moved to shore up their position and eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts north of the capital seized by opponents the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control. Afghanistan’s security forces collapsed in the face of the Taliban advance. Tens of thousands of Afghans have sought to flee the country since.

