Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health sector is a casualty of the multiple crises that have plunged the country into a downward spiral. A financial and economic meltdown has been compounded by a complete failure of the government, runaway corruption and a pandemic that isn’t going away. The collapse is all the more dramatic since only a few years ago, Lebanon was a leader in medical care in the Arab world. The region’s rich and famous came to this tiny Mideast nation of 6 million for everything, from major hospital procedures to plastic surgeries. Now hospitals are running out of basic supplies and scrambling for fuel for generators to power life-saving equipment.

#Breaking Point#Lebanese#Lebanon#Ap#Arab
