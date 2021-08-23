Cancel
Middle East

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — A leading international human rights group says Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during a May war apparently violated international laws of war. Human Rights Watch on Monday called on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks. The New York-based group noted that although no one was harmed in the airstrikes, the attacks damaged neighboring buildings, left dozens of people homeless and destroyed scores of businesses. Israel did not immediately respond to the report. But Israel has accused Hamas and other militant groups of using the buildings for military purposes.

