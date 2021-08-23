Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japan's Mizuho reports ATM glitch in latest tech trouble

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnqKe_0bZwExxA00
Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's (8411.T) main banking unit said its automated teller machines (ATMs) in some parts of Japan were hit by a system glitch on Monday.

The problem follows a major glitch that left Mizho's branches nationwide unable to process transactions on Friday, as well as a series of other recent technology problems.

The latest glitch, which affected around 130 ATMs, started around noon (0300 GMT) and was mostly fixed by 1:30 pm, the bank said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizuho#Tech#Atm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Glitch
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Economybitcoin.com

China Employs Digital Yuan Payments in Domestic Futures Market

Chinese national digital currency has been used to facilitate transactions in the country’s futures market for the first time, official media revealed. The commodities exchange in Dalian has utilized the digital yuan for the payment of storage fees with help from major banks. Dalian Commodity Exchange Uses Digital Yuan in...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Xiaomi Wants Regulatory Clarity Before Venturing Into Crypto In India

What Happened: Multinational electronics company Xiaomi Corp (OTC:XIACF) is open to expanding its financial services business to include cryptocurrency, but only after it is clear on the regulatory environment. Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, told the Economic Times that the company’s financial services business would only venture...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China's Bank of Communications posts 15% rise in H1 profit

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (601328.SS), the country's sixth-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.1% increase in first-half net profit as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Profit came in at 42.02 billion yuan ($6.49 billion) for the January to June...
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Reuters

Barclays buys $3.8 billion U.S. credit card portfolio

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Friday its U.S. business will buy a $3.8 billion credit card portfolio from Synchrony Bank. The co-branded credit card accounts and receivables were issued in partnership with clothing retailer The Gap Inc, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK car output falls to lowest July level since 1950s

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British car output fell to its lowest July level since 1956 as a global shortage of semi-conductor chips and staff having to self-isolate due to COVID-19 hit the sector, a trade industry body said on Thursday. Volumes dropped by an annual 37.6% to 53,438 vehicles...
Worldbeincrypto.com

Japan’s Financial Services Agency Considering Stricter Crypto Regulations

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is considering whether it should introduce stricter regulations on crypto assets to better protect consumers. Japan’s first regulatory framework requiring registration for cryptocurrency exchanges was introduced in 2017. The agency then strengthened regulations on cryptocurrency exchange operators in 2019 following a massive theft the year before. However, the agency believes that operators have not taken sufficient progress regarding money laundering and price volatility.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Banking Giant Citigroup Filed To Trade Bitcoin Futures

The U.S. banking giant Citigroup is currently awaiting approval to begin trading Chicago Mercantile Exchange Bitcoin futures, CoinDesk reported earlier today. An anonymous source within the bank told CoinDesk that Citigroup is currently dealing with a recent uptick in demand for Bitcoin exposure among their clients. If approved, Citi would join the ranks of Goldman Sachs, and become the second major bank to offer Bitcoin futures trading.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is not overheating and inflation is well under control, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday, as he responded to lawmakers’ questions about prospects for an interest rate rise. The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate to 1.125% in March last year, a...
Worldprotocol.com

How India's crisis turned Coinbase’s product chief into a bitcoin believer

Surojit Chatterjee, chief product officer of Coinbase, bought his first bitcoin shortly after the Indian government's stunning announcement in 2016 that most of the country's currency would soon be worthless. India's demonetization policy, which gave citizens just weeks to deposit or exchange their old bills for new ones, was meant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy