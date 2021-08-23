Hebrew U Study Shows Oral Medication Effective in Treating Severe COVID-19 Patients
Professor Yaakov Nahmias’ team at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has reported that the new coronavirus causes abnormal accumulation of lipids, which are known to initiate severe inflammation in a process called lipotoxicity. Last year, the team identified the lipid-lowering drug TriCor (fenofibrate) as an effective antiviral, showing it both reduced lung cell damage and blocked virus replication in the laboratory.www.jewishpress.com
