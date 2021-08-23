Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Letter: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk, not just themselves

By Mary Thetford, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 11 days ago

Reading about the Oklahomans rallying at the state Capitol to object to COVID-19 vaccinations and masks, I wondered if these same people rejected vaccines for polio, whooping cough, measles, mumps and a number of others that have protected us in the 20th century. Obviously, people were better informed about the...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

