Letter: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk, not just themselves

Recently I was a patient at the Palm Harbor VA Clinic. My annual exam went great, and I agreed to have the shingles vaccination. I’ve had about every other vaccination, including two for COVID-19, and I have never had a reaction to any shot in 63 years. Somehow I had an immediate and extremely dangerous reaction. My health care providers called 911. There was no ambulance available, so they showed up in a fire truck. This story ends happily because my body rallied, my blood pressure returned to a near normal reading, and the sticky pads put on me weren’t needed to resuscitate me. Thankfully I didn’t need an ambulance ride to the nearest emergency room because the unvaccinated COVID patients were taking all the ambulances! My husband ran to see me, and heard they weren’t sure where to take me, or how to get me to the nearest emergency room. I am thankful he didn’t have a heart attack. All of you who are not getting vaccinated — you are not only hurting yourselves, you are causing harm to many others, including me. God bless all the health care workers and front line workers making our somewhat normal lives possible. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask.