Carolyn Cooper

Gaffney, SC — Carolyn S. Cooper, 83, formerly of 2620 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Asa W. Cooper and Bonnie Sanders Cooper. Carolyn was a graduate of Gaffney High School, received her Associates Degree from Gardner Webb College and her B.A. Degree from Limestone College. She performed her graduate work at Winthrop College and the University of South Carolina. She retired from the Cherokee County School District after teaching for 31 years. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Young at Heart, the Dorcas Sunday School Class and the Anna Ezell Foster Prayer Group. She previously volunteered at the Cherokee County Diabetic Association and was a member of the S. C. Teacher’s Association and the Cherokee County Teacher’s Association.