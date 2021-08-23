Marketmind: Gathering Clouds?

Investing.com -- The main event in the coming week is the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium, with investors hoping for indications on when the Fed will begin tapering the monetary stimulus that has powered stocks to record highs. The economic calendar also features a string of economic data, including updates on home sales, durable goods and personal income and spending. Equity markets could be looking at a choppy week after last weeks Fed minutes rattled investors. Earnings will continue with Best Buy , Dell and HP among the companies reporting and in the euro zone PMI data will give some fresh insights into how the economy is performing. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.