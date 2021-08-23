Cancel
Samsung goes past Intel, and is world’s largest semiconductor supplier in 2Q21

By Balakumar K
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePushed by the strong showing of its memory semiconductors (DRAM), Samsung Electronics has gone past its archrival Intel to take the No.1 spot in chip sales in the second quarter of the year. The Korean tech major logged in $20.29 billion in chip sales in the April-June period, which is...

