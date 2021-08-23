Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy feature ‘To Be Real’

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Porter is set to direct a queer teen comedy feature titled To Be Real for Amazon Studios, which is being helmed by Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions. Porter, who is currently working on his feature directorial debut What If?, will direct an original screenplay written by Ryan Shiraki, whose directorial credits include several episodes of television series On My Block.

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
James Acaster
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
James Corden
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Comedy#Queer#Comedies#Lgbtq#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesPeople

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Sister Ashley Williams to Star Together in 2 Hallmark Christmas Films

Art is imitating life for real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams!. The two actresses are teaming up to play sisters in two original Hallmark Channel Christmas movies later this year: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, PEOPLE reveals exclusively. Williams-Paisley, Williams, and Williams' husband Neal Dodson all serve as executive producers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This Underrated Kristen Stewart Movie Is Gaining Popularity On Hulu

Sometimes a film just never gets its due during its initial release. That’s exactly the case for this Kristen Stewart movie which has been sitting at an unimpressive 47% on Rotten Tomatoes since it was released back in 2020. Despite this, the horror film has recently jumped up to be the 8th most streamed movie on Hulu showing that it might be better than moviegoers previously thought.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
MoviesPosted by
BET

INTERVIEW: Comedian Marlon Wayans Flexes His Dramatic Acting Chops In ‘RESPECT’

Marlon Wayans is showing a different side of himself in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT. The film follows the life of the “Queen Of Soul” and the challenges she faced on the road to stardom that culminated in a career that lasted nearly 60 years. Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, who was handpicked by the late singer, plays Franklin alongside Wayans who plays Ted White, Franklin’s former manager and first husband. Other notable stars attached to the film are Audra Macdonald, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Neil Patrick Harris to Lead Netflix Comedy Uncoupled From Darren Star

Neil Patrick Harris has landed another gig at Netflix, but there’s no Count Olaf prosthetics in his future this time. (We assume.) The actor will headline Uncoupled, the streamer’s upcoming comedy series from Younger and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, per our sister site Deadline. Uncoupled will star Harris as Michael, whose seemingly perfect life is upended when his husband unexpectedly leaves him after 17 years. Suddenly, Michael must confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate, and facing his new life as a single, 40-something gay man in New York City. In addition to leading the project, Harris will executive-produce...
MoviesSFGate

Marlon Wayans on 'Respect' and Why He Thinks the Time Is Right for a 'White Chicks' Sequel

Marlon Wayans says it’s time for a sequel to “White Chicks.” In the 2004 comedy, he and his brother Shawn Wayans star as FBI agents who pretend to be the young white vapid socialites that they have been assigned to protect from a potential kidnapping. “I think ‘White Chicks 2’ is necessary,” Marlon Wayans tells me. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit.” The $37 million film grossed more than $113 million worldwide. “I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut ‘White Chicks 2’ would be,” Wayans says. The brothers have plenty of story ideas for a sequel. “And the world just keeps giving us more,” Wayans says. “‘White Chicks 2’ is writing itself.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – O’Connor, Page and Porter In a Three-Horse Race

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
MoviesPopculture

Marlon Wayans Feels It's 'Necessary' to Revive 2004 Comedy Movie for Sequel

Marlon Wayans believes that 2021 is the perfect time to make a sequel to White Chicks, the 2004 comedy he made with his brothers Shawn Wayans and Keenan Ivory Wayans. In the film, Marlon and Shawn starred as FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping. The movie earned mostly negative reviews when it opened, but it was a hit and has become such a cult classic that the subject of a sequel has often come up.
TV SeriesCollider

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell

Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Adds Rachel Bay Jones As Recurring For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s medical drama series The Good Doctor. Details about her character are being kept under wraps. They will be revealed in the Season 5 premiere, airing Sept. 27, when Jones will make her debut on the show. Jones is joining The Good Doctor as the popular series, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, is undergoing casting changes. There are three new series regulars in Season 5 — Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson, who recurred last season, and Osvaldo Benavides, who guest starred in the finale — while original cast member Antonia Thomas departed in the Season 4 finale. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she won a Tony Award. Her Broadway credits also include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In TV, she is recurring on CBS’ The United States of Al, Amazon’s Panic, and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. Jones is repped by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.
TV SeriesTVLine

Hacks: 9 Best Moments (and Zingers!) From the Emmy-Nominated Comedy

No one delivers a stinging one-liner quite like Jean Smart, which makes cherry-picking the best moments from HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated Hacks that much more difficult. When the series debuted on the streamer in May, Smart, along with an ensemble that includes relative newcomer Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, quickly won over our comedy-loving hearts. Hacks became one of TVLine’s favorites of the year, landing on our Dream Emmy lists for Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Andrew Garfield Headline Fall Movies Hoping for Awards Attention

Not even COVID-19 can stop the annual fall kickoff to the Oscars. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Gaga, this year’s slate of awards hopefuls is packed with star power, as the industry is trying to rebuild from an unusual year that left most movie theaters shuttered. Netflix, which has thrived in a world where people stream their movies at home, has a formidable list of Oscar hopefuls. Yet to win the best picture statue, could that change with the musical, “tick, tick…Boom!” from debut director Lin-Manuel Miranda or the period drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion? Both films...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Teen Comedy Series Renewed for Another Season

Netflix's teen comedy series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for another season. According to Deadline, the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher-created is getting a Season 3, which is sure to thrill fans everywhere. "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," said Kaling and Fisher in a joint statement.
Moviesimdb.com

Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Adds Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez and Michelle Buteau

Hulu’s upcoming queer teen love story, directed by Sammi Cohen, has rounded out its cast. Emmy and SAG Award-winner Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Teala Dunn (“All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira join previously announced stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the movie.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

LaKeith Stanfield to Star in ‘The Changeling’ TV Adaptation for Apple

LaKeith Stanfield is the latest A-list actor headed to Apple with a high-profile TV series. The Atlanta and Judas and the Black Messiah star will topline an adaptation of Victor LaValle’s The Changeling that has been picked up straight to series at Apple. The horror story, parenthood fable and perilous odyssey through a New York many didn’t know existed is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. Stanfield will also exec produce the series, which is a co-production between Apple’s in-house studio and Annapurna. Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom 2) will adapt LaValle’s book and serve as showrunner. Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure)...

Comments / 1

Community Policy