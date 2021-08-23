Cancel
‘The Walking Dead’ boss opens up about season 11’s “uncomfortable” twist

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead boss has opened up about an “uncomfortable” twist in season 11 of the long-running zombie show. In a new interview with Digital Spy, Showrunner Angela Kang spoke about about the show’s upcoming final season and what fans can expect. Speaking about any “big changes” fans could see,...

www.nme.com

TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Adds Two New Cast Members for Final Season

Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. According to Deadline, who broke the news, Dale (Hawaii Five-0, All Rise) will play Tomi, "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes" whose existence "continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine or avoid." Fortier (Hemlock Grove, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) plays Agatha, whose role is under wraps. Tomi and Agatha don't have exact counterparts in creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, but one of these two characters is the show's spin on a twist from the pages of The Walking Dead.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Could Introduce Rick Grimes’ Killer

Unlike the readers of the original comic by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead TV series fans are going into season 11 already knowing that this is the end of the road for many of their favorite characters. As the Commonwealth opens its gates to our heroes, the show also reaches the final section of its source material, whose 16-year run came to a shocking, unexpected end with issue #193 in 2019.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11 TV Show Trailer: Lauren Cohan Returns for New Horrors in the Final Season of AMC’s Post-apocalypse Series

AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Season 11 TV show trailer has been released. The Walking Dead: Season 11 Trailer stars Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
AnimalsComicBook

"If Dog Dies We Riot": The Walking Dead Fans Fear for Daryl's Dog in Season 11

From "if Daryl dies we riot" to "if Dog dies we riot," Daryl's dog is the survivor fans are most worried about in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. A fan-voted poll aired on The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special, a live episode of Talking Dead taking a look ahead at the final season, asked viewers to vote for who they're most worried about this season of The Walking Dead: Maggie (9%), Connie (13%), Negan (15%), Ezekiel (23%), and Dog (40%). If anything happens to Daryl's dog, actor Norman Reedus says he's going to go "apesh*t."
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Abraham Ford died that day also, Rosita’s grief

The Walking Dead is a series set in an apocalypse filled with the undead whose goal is to feed on those still alive. That means there have been MANY deaths over the course of the 10 seasons. Going into the eleventh and final season, we will see more deaths yet. One death fans, understandably, can’t get over is Glenn Rhee’s. He was bludgeoned to death by Negan and his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille. While this was a horrific death, someone else died that day in the same tragic way.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Unpacks the Killer Maggie Twist That 'Negan Fans Will Understand'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s 11th and final season premiere of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, treat this post mortem like a walker and avoid it all costs. Irony alert: In Sunday’s Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead (recapped in full here), Negan attempts to lengthen his life expectancy by ignoring a vengeful Maggie’s cry for help and allowing her to fall into a pack of handsy walkers. But if his action, or rather inaction, yields the desired result — her death — her friends would all but certainly see that he met the...
TV SeriesComicBook

Norman Reedus Says Daryl & Carol Spinoff “Won’t Look Anything Like” The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus reveals his Daryl & Carol spin-off with co-star Melissa McBride "won't look anything like" The Walking Dead, the flagship series ending after 11 seasons in 2022. Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang co-created the untitled spin-off with TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, who has described Daryl & Carol as having a "different tone" and "a different mission churning under it." The greenlit sequel show, set to premiere in 2023 on AMC, will take Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) out on the road as they discover and explore a new frontier in The Walking Dead's zombie apocalypse.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Who Lives and Who Dies

This Walking Dead article contains major spoilers. Many of us thought this day would never come, but as all of The Walking Dead‘s characters know very well, everything that has a beginning has an end. Season 11 of AMC’s flagship zombie drama will be the show’s final run of episodes, but fortunately it’s an expanded season. Fans will get 24 more episodes, broken up into three parts, before the show — and a few of its characters — meets its end.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Robert Kirkman names the most popular The Walking Dead character

There have been a huge number of wonderful characters grace The Walking Dead universe. However, only one could be named the most popular of all time, and the choice creator Robert Kirkman made might be a little surprising. Of course, everyone loves Rick Grimes. The comics and flagship television series...
TV Serieshorrornews.net

TV Review: The Walking Dead (TV Series) (Season 10) (2019-2021)

This season adapts material from issues #145–174 of the comic book series and focuses on the group’s preparation and war against the Whisperers. Set several months after the massacre perpetrated by Alpha (Samantha Morton) during the community fair, the season focuses on the united communities as they initiate a fight in order to end the threat of the Whisperers.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Walking Dead showrunner on that shocking cliffhanger

Angela Kang breaks down the season 11 premiere. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. It may not have been bashing someone's brains in with a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat, but what Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan did at the end of Sunday's season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead was just as shocking.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Will Go Out With A Bang Promises EP

It’s the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The long-running drama’s final season is upon us, although fans don’t have to start weeping just yet as we’ve got 24 hour episodes still to go. The super-sized season is being delivered in three batches of eight – which AMC is calling the Final Season Trilogy – that will run through 2022. The hype is real, then, and we’re being promised that the show is going to “go out with a bang”.

