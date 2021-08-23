Screen Door
What makes men and women free is learning to trust their own thought, possess their own history, speak in their own voices. – Lewis Lapham. Mid-spring morning, feeling more like early summer. And I glance down through the half light of our small kitchen to the bright golden light and purest air – a passage; a tone poem that is, first full sun of spring day, framed by a screen door. It says, ‘You choose. Today can be anything you want – so long as it’s right here on this farm.’ Fifty two years farming, 34 of those on this place, and it’s still where I want to be, right here on this farm.smallfarmersjournal.com
