Tillamook County local chronicles early family history in new series

Tillamook County local James Royal Fox Jr., former owner of Fox Grocery & Firearms in Beaver, has written his first book in a planned series about his family and American history. “The Secrets of Benjamin Fox” is an expansive compilation of genealogical information set against a backdrop of pre-colonial discovery and settlement in the New World, to the birth of Benjamin Fox in 1772. Assumed to be the son of William Fox and his wife Mary, recent DNA discoveries have proven he was not their biological son. The book details the life of Benjamin Fox, his son and grandson.