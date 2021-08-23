Driver dies after having medical emergency on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- Police said a man who appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency while driving died after pulling to the side of along the Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley overnight.

Initially, police thought that the man had crashed his car; he was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators were called out to the scene on Loop 375 East and Padres Drive just after midnight on Monday.

The investigators determined that the man never actually crashed, but rather pulled over to the center median. Since there was no crash, police said they were not classifying his death as a traffic fatality.

Authorities said autopsy results to determine the motorist's cause of death are pending with the medical examiner.

