Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

A New Star Wars Comic Features an Easter Egg Honoring the Cut Human Version of Jabba the Hutt

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Wars comic has an Easter Egg that honors Declan Mulholland, the actor who played the original human version of Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars: A New Hope that never made it to the big screen. For those unfamiliar, Jabba the Hutt was originally no more than...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Visual Artepicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Leaked Concept Art Reveals Terrifying New Darth Vader Design

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There are still times when I have to pinch myself over the fact that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be making their respective returns to the Star Wars franchise nearly 20 years after Revenge of the Sith was released and the timing couldn't have been any better. The two actors will reunite in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will take place a full decade following the jaw-dropping events of Episode III.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

How did Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru die in Star Wars?

For a film where the entire Jedi order outside of masters Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi are slaughtered, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ends on a hopeful note. Setting up the original trilogy, we see Bail Organa and his wife with a baby Princess Leia on Alderaan, and a baby Luke delivered to Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars and his wife Beru Lars.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: A New Hope ending explained

Contemplating a world without Star Wars takes a stretch of the imagination. This is why it’s all the more impressive that at some point, George Lucas and his team came up with all the stuff that is permanently seared into modern culture. Back in 1977, A New Hope (or simply...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Finally Explains the Emperor's Resurrection

There was a lot of hype surrounding the return of Emperor Palpatine heading into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, but the final product that hit theaters did nothing but create confusion regarding the iconic villain's comeback. It was revealed that Palpatine was actually Rey's grandfather, and he somehow spent decades cloning himself and building an enormous fleet of ships on the remote planet of Exegol, despite dying at the hands of Darth Vader.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Another Major Jedi Character Was Used to Hide Luke Skywalker’s Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Star Wars has revealed that the director Peyton Reed used another major Jedi character as a substitute to mask the fact that Mark Hamill was making a return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. New concept art from The Mandalorian season 2 reveals that Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale, in order to throw any and everyone off the scent of the milestone cameo crossover that Reed and the makers of The Mandalorian ultimately delivered. Of course, the knowledge that Plo Koon was in The Mandalorian (even as a false flag) has some Star Wars fans in their feelings.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

What happens to the planet Kamino in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Kamino Lost”!. The first season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has finally arrived, wrapping up 16 episodes of adventures for the members of Clone Force 99. Fans were awaiting the season finale with great anticipation, and in the end, it turned out that they would learn the fate of one of Star Wars’ most important planets: the clone homeworld of Kamino.
MoviesInverse

Bad Batch just retconned the biggest Dune ripoff in Star Wars

Star Wars characters are always getting busted for smuggling a mysterious substance called “Spice.”. In A New Hope, Han was on the run from Jabba because he dropped a shipment of Spice. In the final season of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka helped her smuggler buddies — Trace and Rafa — in a complicated Spice heist. And, very recently in The Bad Batch, a case of stolen Spice put Hunter, Omega, and the gang in a tricky spot with the Pyke syndicate.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Ruined Jabba the Hutt’s Defining Characteristic

Ever since Star Wars fans first met Malakili the rancor in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), the species has been inextricably connected to Jabba the Hutt. Jabba, it seemed, was set apart from all other Star Wars characters due to the fact that he had domesticated one of these beasts and kept it as a pet — it added to the Tatooine-based crime lord’s generally offputting mystique.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Has Revealed The Empire Plotted to Destroy The Sith Using Luke Skywalker

Star Wars has revealed that there were forces within the Empire that conspired to overthrow Emperor Palpatine and erase the Sith influence from the Empire. Not only that, those same conspirators hoped to use Luke Skywalker in order to pull off their scheme. The plot against the Sith has been one of many subplots in the current "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover arc that's been running through Star Wars comics. While Palpatine and Vader are distracted by the hunt for Han Solo and the return of Crimson Dawn, one of the Emperor's closest confidants is plotting to take him out!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years’ Vol. 5 review

What better way to enjoy Marvel’s Star Wars line of comics than to go back to the original comics published in the early ’80s? Out now in comic book shops, Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years marks an interesting time for Star Wars comics as it was a period when the comics fleshed out the galaxy before the events of Return of the Jedi, adapted the very same film, and then carried the story forward after. It’s particularly interesting since War of the Bounty Hunters is currently telling a new tale that’s post-Empire Strike’s Back. But how does this nearly 30-year-old collection of stories hold up? More or less, not so great.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Follow Qi’ra’s Story In Star Wars Comics

The first love of Han Solo’s life, Qi’ra, continues her story in Star Wars: Crimson Reign, a second in a planned trilogy of arcs written by veteran Star Wars author Charles Soule, will have five new issues coming starting in November. Speaking to IGN, Soule hinted at what fans can...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars #16

Marvel Comics has shared the official preview for Star Wars #16 ahead of its release this coming Wednesday; check it out here…. MISSING IN ACTION LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN battle BOBA FETT for the ultimate prize — HAN SOLO! But they are not the only people who have come to the remote world of JEKARA seeking the smuggler. DARTH VADER, JABBA THE HUTT and more are in the mix as well… Jedi LUKE SKYWALKER may be the Rebels’ only hope…but WHERE is he?
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Why Stormtroopers Aren’t as Good as Clones

If there’s one thing that Star Wars fans are united in, it’s the seemingly poor job of the Galactic Empire’s stormtroopers. Over the years, stormtroopers have come under fire, with their blaster aim and armor, in particular, causing fans to question how strong and effective stormtroopers actually are. This year...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters’ #3 features an impressive amount of characters

Marvel’s first-ever Star Wars event kicked off in June with an epic first issue and continues this week with two more chapters. First up is Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3 which features a treasure trove of characters all in the same place. Everyone is at Jekara attempting to win Han Solo at auction. Writer Charles Soule has got everyone at this party bidding but also looking on waiting for a moment to snatch Solo’s frozen carbonite body when nobody is looking. At the center of it all is Lady Qi’ra who now runs Crimson Dawn. To say it’s complicated is an understatement!
MoviesThe Ringer

‘The Bad Batch’ Finds a Small Home in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

You’d think it would be hard for clone commandos to get homesick. Kamino, the homeworld of countless clones who shared the genes of Jango Fett, is where the future fighters were decanted, but not delivered; trained, but not raised; valued, but not loved; tested, but rarely rewarded. It’s an artificial, antiseptic place without a solid surface—a soldier assembly line. Also, the climate sorta stinks.
Entertainmentoklahoman.com

Hulk, Star Wars among Free Comic Book Day stories

Special-edition comics featuring the Hulk, Star Wars and others are among the Free Comic Book Day giveaways set for Saturday. The comic-book holiday Free Comic Book Day usually kicks off the summer season, traditionally on the first Saturday in May. The celebration was moved this year to Aug. 14 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us, so please check with your local comic book shops about any COVID-19 restrictions required at their events, or last-minute cancellations. Participating locations can be found at freecomicbookday.com.
MoviesStarWars.com

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call

What’s it like to be a treasure hunter in the galaxy far, far away? We’ll soon find out. ILMxLAB revealed today a teaser trailer, key art, and new plot details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call (previously known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Part II), the final installment of ILMxLAB’s virtual-reality series coming this fall to Oculus Quest. In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics; in their adventures, fans will encounter at least two new characters — Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun — who can be seen in the trailer and key art below. Baron Attsmun, who first appeared in the Canto Bight sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Underneath all the glitz, glamor, and a facade of good intentions, however, is something much darker. Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row) is the daughter of scholar parents who grew to have a deep interest in history. Now a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands. StarWars.com caught up with director Jose Perez III to learn a little more about these mysterious figures and the adventures ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy