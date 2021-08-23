Covid: PCR test cost clamp down and vaccine plea for youngsters
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. In a move to crack down on "cowboy behaviour", Health Secretary Sajid Javid says more than 80 private Covid travel test companies on the government's website will be issued with two-strike warnings, while other non-relevant or redundant ones will be removed. The government's taking action over misleading prices after a recent review found those displayed were lower than the actual cost. Testing was brought in as a condition of international travel to manage the spread of coronavirus but the costs have come in for criticism.www.bbc.com
