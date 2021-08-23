Covid: PCR test cost clamp down and vaccine plea for youngsters

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The best protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant of the virus is to have both vaccines, a study shows. The study, described as the largest of its kind, found the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months. But they are more effective against the Alpha variant, which was responsible for most UK infections last winter.