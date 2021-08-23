Cancel
Public Health

Covid: PCR test cost clamp down and vaccine plea for youngsters

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. In a move to crack down on "cowboy behaviour", Health Secretary Sajid Javid says more than 80 private Covid travel test companies on the government's website will be issued with two-strike warnings, while other non-relevant or redundant ones will be removed. The government's taking action over misleading prices after a recent review found those displayed were lower than the actual cost. Testing was brought in as a condition of international travel to manage the spread of coronavirus but the costs have come in for criticism.

Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How China learned from its COVID response to quickly stamp out its latest outbreak

Cases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, The Conversation editors from around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are now in combating the pandemic.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Public HealthBBC

Canada fines travellers for fake vaccination and testing papers

Canada has fined two travellers arriving from the US who, officials say, forged Covid-19 testing and vaccination documents. Each was fined C$19,720 ($16,000, £11,500) after inspectors at the Toronto airport found their vaccine cards and proof of testing were fake. It comes as Canada is set to ease travel restrictions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Quarantine lifted for jabbed EU and US travellers as daily cases rise again

Double-jabbed EU and US travellers will be exempt from quarantine rules in England from 2 August, ministers have confirmed. This comes after Labour described the policy as dangerous. “I think at the moment everybody wants to go on holiday and go back to normal as quickly as possible but this is reckless,” the party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said. The relaxation of rules follows a 10-day pilot scheme involving 250 passengers on flights from Jamaica, New York and Los Angeles. All bar two of the travellers showed authentic vaccination credentials.The trial gives “the evidence the government needs” to drop...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Watchdog to immediately investigate Covid PCR test cost

The competition watchdog has said it will investigate the price of PCR Covid tests "immediately". The health secretary had called for a review into "excessive" pricing and "exploitative practices" among test providers. Travel industry bosses have blamed the high cost of PCR tests for putting people off travelling abroad. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Only four in 1,000 fully vaccinated travellers test positive for Covid on return to UK

Just four in every thousand double-jabbed holidaymakers returning to the UK are testing positive for Covid, according to new research.The figures from testing and diagnostics company Cignpost show that only 0.4 per cent of fully vaccinated travellers arriving back at UK airports at the end of July were found to have coronavirus.Single-jabbed passengers were twice as likely to test positive, with 0.8 per cent showing up as infected; while of the unvaccinated people recorded, between 1 and 1.2 per cent tested positive.It’s the first set of figures to take into account holidaymakers’ vaccination status, and the low infection rates shown...
Public Healthnitravelnews.com

Cost of NHS Covid Tests for UK Arrivals Reduced

AnnieThe UK government has announced that it is reducing the cost of NHS Covid-19 tests for international arrivals. Test and Trace tests have now been cut from £88 to £68 for people arriving from green-listed countries and for those coming from amber-listed countries who are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the price...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of Covid-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where Thailand, Indonesia and Japan continued to see new records and the city of Melbourne entered yet another lockdown. The number of daily new cases globally has jumped 68 percent since mid-June, AFP's tally shows. But as more of the world gets vaccinated -- particularly in wealthy countries -- deaths have risen at a slower rate, up 20 percent since July, the data show.
TravelBBC

Covid: Vaccines effective against Delta variant and PCR test 'rip-off' warning

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The best protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant of the virus is to have both vaccines, a study shows. The study, described as the largest of its kind, found the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months. But they are more effective against the Alpha variant, which was responsible for most UK infections last winter.
WorldShropshire Star

Cost of travel tests from NHS Test and Trace to go down

The watchdog is looking at what ‘immediate actions’ can be taken on costly travel tests. The cost of travel tests from NHS Test and Trace for people who arrive from abroad into the UK is to be cut, the Health Department has said. It is to go down from £88...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: PCR tests 'rip-off' and world of work 'bouncing back'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Covid testing is rip-off, says former regulator. Under current travel rules, people must take coronavirus tests - but the cost has drawn criticism from many quarters....
WorldBBC

Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning. In Israel, anyone over the age of three will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering many indoor spaces, as the country tackles a sharp rise in infections. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues that will be covered by the Green Pass, which previously only applied to children aged 12 and over.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID-19: PCR tests are a rip-off, says former regulator

Former head of the Competition and Markets authority, Lord Tyrie, has revealed that the competition regulator had been ‘too slow to react’ to the issues raised about those responsible for carrying out the testing. Tourists have objected to the inflated prices and abysmal service from more than 400 test firms...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Oncologica Study: COVID Vaccination, PCR testing and Variant Sequencing - The Key to Safe Cross-Border Travel

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- With many people ditching staycations for trips overseas, the risk of traveller related introduction of high-risk COVID19 variants into the UK is a major issue surrounding European and international holiday travel. The UK government day 2 and day 8 covid international testing programme to mitigate this risk is one of the most stringent travel testing initiatives globally. PCR testing and genomic sequencing for UK arrivals coupled with successful vaccine rollout is proving key to safe overseas travel.

