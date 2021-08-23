Cancel
I'm finally seeing live shows again – and I feel like a kid in a sweetshop

By Claire Armitstead
The Guardian
 4 days ago

In the early months of the pandemic, as the survival instinct of the live arts community performed a macabre two-step with the increasingly grim statistics, it seemed self-indulgent to complain. Who cared if you were no longer at liberty to sit cheek by jowl with other culture lovers, trading viruses for vibes?

There was even a sense of excitement, as decades of archive performances, which I’d been too lazy or preoccupied to attend in person, spilled out on the screen from the lockers of great institutions – the Royal Ballet and Opera, the National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company – whose pricing and popularity had put them increasingly out of reach for many of us. The illusion of a new intimacy emerged as musicians busked in their mansions, ballerinas pirouetted in their flats. Some little cutting-edge companies I’d never heard of were even stretching the definition of live, by doing whizzy new things with the body in cyberspace.

But then reality kicked in. Archive performances have their place, but they’re just the memory of a beating heart, with neither the slickness of made-for-screen versions nor the warmth of shared experience. While it was fun to sing along to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco or watch Swan Lake performed in a bath – and I’ll be eternally thankful to both for keeping the hearth-fires burning – these were simulacrums of what I wanted and needed.

It took nearly 10 months – until the run-up to an unprecedentedly unfestive festive season – to realise that I was experiencing a sort of grief; ethnographers would doubtless ascribe it to a primal pining for communal storytelling around a campfire. The diagnosis emerged after I was asked to review a streamed revival of a show I had adored three years earlier: the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol .

The first symptom was a nagging emotional itch: there was still much to admire, particularly in Andrew Lincoln’s closeup Scrooge but, oh dear, within minutes it had made me scratchy – not about what it was, but about what it wasn’t. There was no group frisson as Jacob Marley clanked out of his grave; no eyes of children shining in the lantern glow; no old bloke beside me humming along to the carols with the off-key ardour of a celebrant at a midnight mass.

Staging a comeback … theatregoers queue for a post-pandemic matinee. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Two weeks earlier I’d been due to take my first intrepid steps back into the real world with a theatre outing to celebrate my birthday. For much of the year we’d shared our house with my son and his girlfriend, who was a care worker, so this was a big decision, demanding the very livest sort of live experience to justify the risk. Something big and bouncy, definitely not one of those increasingly ubiquitous pop-up duologues that could as easily be enjoyed through headphones on a walk round the local park.

I booked four tickets for a musical – Six – that I had already seen, because I could be sure it wouldn’t disappoint, and I’d be sharing the experience with people who hadn’t yet had the pleasure. It was cancelled. I rebooked. It was cancelled again. My son and his girlfriend moved out, leaving us to our Netflix suppers (because, frankly, when it comes to TV, I’d rather catch up with The Crown than revisit all those Tudor kings).

Though I’ve been out to review a few times, I’ve only recently dared to start booking my own tickets again, and I’ve been stuffing my soul like a kid at the pick’n’mix counter. Music: yes. Dance: yes. Laughter: please. Tears: I’ll bring my own. Above all, I’m greedy for the chance to gasp and marvel – and disagree – with other people (I loved the current four-cast revival of Nick Payne’s Constellations . Some good friends hated it. We all enjoyed the ding-dong).

In the week since getting back from a chilly holiday, I’ve blown the money saved on a year of cancelled treats on group outings to two musicals and a ghost story – my gift to friends and family who I haven’t seen for over a year. And they’re all in the next fortnight, because a miserly little bit of me keeps whispering: “You idiot: who knows when it’ll all lock down again?”

I don’t care that my choices are cheesy, and I no longer even begrudge the prices. The pandemic has breathed a new truth into that old Joni Mitchell earworm: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” There’s a whole lifetime ahead to be tasteful and intellectually challenged, and I’m just grateful that there’s still a will and a way to make the live arts live again. Like Scrooge the morning after all those ghosts came to visit, I want a banquet with all the trimmings. I can’t wait to huddle beneath an umbrella in the perpetual drizzle of your typical English non-summer, drinking mulled wine and singing along to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

