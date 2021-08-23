Cancel
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rides on Fed-fueled dollar weakness, technicals still hesitant

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has recaptured the 1.17 level after dovish moves from the Federal Reserve. Speculation about the Fed's tapering moves, covid data and PMIs are set to move the pair. Monday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are still in the lead. New week, totally different mood – markets have been...

CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA amid Hawkish Fed Guidance

NZD/USD extends the rebound from the fresh yearly low (0.6805) as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) warns of a looming shift in monetary policy, but headlines coming out of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium appear to be dragging on the exchange rate as Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to scale back monetary support.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar is holding a spot of support after pulling back from a fresh 2021 high set last Friday. Tomorrow morning will be busy in the USD: PCE data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is released at 8:30 AM ET, and FOMC Chair Jerome Powell speaks from Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 AM ET in a speech titled, ‘The Economic Outlook.’
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and retakes 1.1770. Markets’ attention remains on the speech by Fed’s Powell. US PCE will be the salient data release in the calendar. The European currency resumes the upside and lifts EUR/USD to new daily highs in the 1.1770 zone. EUR/USD focused on Powell. EUR/USD...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD edges lower around 0.6950 on Fed tapering concerns

NZD/USD remains pressured after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. Fed policymakers back tapering ahead of Chairman Powell’s key speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. Geopolitical catalysts, virus woes also contribute to recently bearish impulse. No major data at home but risk catalysts and Powell’s showdown will be crucial to follow.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700

The British Pound weakened against its American rival, with GBP/USD trading below the 1.3700 level ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar gathered pace during the US afternoon, as stocks turned sharply lower following comments from different US Federal Reserve officers hinting at soon-to-come tapering. Read more,,,. GBP/USD piercing below...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases near $1,800 ahead of Powell speech

Gold struggles to justify bullish crossover of key DMAs after snapping two-day downtrend. Market sentiment sours as tapering concerns join covid, geopolitical fears. Powell’s power-play at Jackson Hole is crucial for near-term market direction. Update: Gold prices linger near $1,800 and record some mild gains following the previous session’s consolidative...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears sinking their teeth in as hawks circle above

AUD/USD pressured as US stocks sink on hawkish Fed chatter. AUD/USD bears are seeking a downside extension to test 0.720 the figure. AUD/USD has started to correct the correction of the daily bearish impulse in line with the broader bearish trend. The Federal Reserve hawks are circling over the Jackson...
Marketsfxempire.com

USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Towards Top of Range

This has been a pair that is been almost painful to trade, unless of course you link a lot of back-and-forth range bound trading. If that is the case, then you have a couple well defined areas to pay close attention to. The ¥110.75 level is an area that you to pay close attention to, in the sense that it has been such a massive resistance multiple times. To the downside, then you have the ¥109 level, which of course is an area that has been massive support recently. Ultimately, if you have traded back and forth between these two levels over the last couple of months, you have probably made money.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD unable to sustain recovery through to the weekly close

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Refreshes daily high above 1.2680 as USD rebound, US data eyed

USD/CAD tracks higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index inches higher above 93.00 with 0.26% gains. The Canadian dollar losses momentum as oil prices retreat. After touching the high of 1.2685 in the US session, USD/CAD is consolidating gains in the early Asian trading hours...

