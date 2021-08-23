The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Ending, Explained

Well over a year after Season 1 of The Witcher first introduced Netflix subscribers to the Continent and the characters who live there, the world of The Witcher is returning in just a matter of weeks with the Nightmare of the Wolf prequel. The anime movie will center not on Henry Cavill's Geralt, but on a witcher who hasn't appeared in the flesh on the live-action show yet: Vesemir, voiced by Sanditon's Theo James. The full trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf reveals Vesemir will face off against monsters that may be even worse than what Geralt faced in Season 1, a growing political divide, and a character that Witcher viewers will recognize. And another witcher in a bathtub!