Forex Today: Optimism about Fed action hits dollar, Bitcoin tops $50K, PMIs eyed

By Yohay Elam
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Monday, August 23:. The market mood has improved amid speculation that the Fed refrains from early tapering amid the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant. The safe-haven dollar is reversing some of its gains. Preliminary PMIs are high on the agenda, and Bitcoin is on the rise.

