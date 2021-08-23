Cancel
China

China puts continuous consent at the center of data protection law

By Laura Dobberstein
theregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has passed a law that authorities say "further perfects" existing arrangements for protection of personal data. The new "Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China" comes into effect on November 1st, 2021, and comprises eight chapters and 74 articles that outline strict yet vague measures on how and when data is collected and managed, individuals' rights, and who ultimately owns data.

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

