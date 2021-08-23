Lorde's Hair Transformation in Her Recently Released Music Video Left Fans Stunned

Singer and songwriter Lorde surprised her fans with her hair transformation in her new music video. Read on to see her dazzling look and her fans' shocked reactions.

Born as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, singer Lorde keeps exceeding fans' expectations. The New Zealand-born musician recently delighted her avid fans after releasing the music video for her new song "Mood Ring."

Her latest music video, uploaded to YouTube, came with a twist. In its first few seconds, the clip featured a tent with an open-top before zooming into Lorde's eyes and a glimpse of her new hair.

Sitting between four women, the 24-year-old singer sported full platinum blonde, a complete transformation from her long and wavy brunette locks that her fans had long associated her with. A YouTube user commented:

"Blonde psychedelic Lorde is something that I'm here for."

More than 1 million people have viewed Lorde's video, which portrayed a commune lifestyle, so far. Other music enthusiasts noted that her song made them feel nostalgic because it reminded them of the music of the early 2000s.

Flawless Lorde sported a green satin crop top, emphasizing her taut belly. The "Royals" hitmaker paired her top with a matching long skirt, and fans could not get enough of the entire ensemble.

"Solar Power" is Lorde's fourth album, which will be released on August 20.

While it's unclear whether Lorde wore a wig or dyed her hair just for the music video, several music-lovers and supporters were clearly enchanted by her captivating look.

Shortly after releasing the video, Twitter users went abuzz over Lorde's sensational look. Some even dubbed her "Blorde," a pun referencing her dramatic hair transformation.

Another gushing user wrote that blonde hair suited the "Buzzcut Season" singer so well. This is Lorde's second music video after releasing her "Solar Power" music video last month.

The previous clip showed her wearing a yellow dress at a beach, playing chess, and singing while surrounded by women. Men carried her up while seated on a chair as though in a parade.

With vibrant colors noticeable in her two latest videos, Lorde previously revealed in an interview that she spent time immersing herself in the 1960s, a period known for its Flower Child culture.

Lorde, who does not want to be called a pop royalty, said the older era resonated with her while making her album. She wanted to understand what it was like to live in a commune, away from society, and start anew.

"Solar Power" is Lorde's fourth album, which will be released on August 20. She also recently released a song titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon," but it has yet to have an official video.

It took Lorde four years to make a comeback with a new album. Under her belt, she already has the critically acclaimed albums "Melodrama," "Pure Heroine," and "Love Club EP."