Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde's Hair Transformation in Her Recently Released Music Video Left Fans Stunned

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Singer and songwriter Lorde surprised her fans with her hair transformation in her new music video. Read on to see her dazzling look and her fans' shocked reactions.

Born as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, singer Lorde keeps exceeding fans' expectations. The New Zealand-born musician recently delighted her avid fans after releasing the music video for her new song "Mood Ring."

Her latest music video, uploaded to YouTube, came with a twist. In its first few seconds, the clip featured a tent with an open-top before zooming into Lorde's eyes and a glimpse of her new hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdKC5_0bZwAiof00

Sitting between four women, the 24-year-old singer sported full platinum blonde, a complete transformation from her long and wavy brunette locks that her fans had long associated her with. A YouTube user commented:

"Blonde psychedelic Lorde is something that I'm here for."

More than 1 million people have viewed Lorde's video, which portrayed a commune lifestyle, so far. Other music enthusiasts noted that her song made them feel nostalgic because it reminded them of the music of the early 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqnAw_0bZwAiof00

Flawless Lorde sported a green satin crop top, emphasizing her taut belly. The "Royals" hitmaker paired her top with a matching long skirt, and fans could not get enough of the entire ensemble.

"Solar Power" is Lorde's fourth album, which will be released on August 20.

While it's unclear whether Lorde wore a wig or dyed her hair just for the music video, several music-lovers and supporters were clearly enchanted by her captivating look.

Blorde ❤️

— Dylan.•* 🔪🎺🪐 (@hausofgib) August 17, 2021

Shortly after releasing the video, Twitter users went abuzz over Lorde's sensational look. Some even dubbed her "Blorde," a pun referencing her dramatic hair transformation.

Another gushing user wrote that blonde hair suited the "Buzzcut Season" singer so well. This is Lorde's second music video after releasing her "Solar Power" music video last month.

The previous clip showed her wearing a yellow dress at a beach, playing chess, and singing while surrounded by women. Men carried her up while seated on a chair as though in a parade.

With vibrant colors noticeable in her two latest videos, Lorde previously revealed in an interview that she spent time immersing herself in the 1960s, a period known for its Flower Child culture.

Lorde, who does not want to be called a pop royalty, said the older era resonated with her while making her album. She wanted to understand what it was like to live in a commune, away from society, and start anew.

it suits her well😍

— ⚡️ (@damihooker) August 17, 2021

"Solar Power" is Lorde's fourth album, which will be released on August 20. She also recently released a song titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon," but it has yet to have an official video.

It took Lorde four years to make a comeback with a new album. Under her belt, she already has the critically acclaimed albums "Melodrama," "Pure Heroine," and "Love Club EP."

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
322K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Other Music#Blonde Hair#Nail Salon#Hausofgib#Flower Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

9-Year-Old Girl Wows Alicia Keys with Her Powerful Voice

On her way to the heights of stardom, a dynamic young girl has taken the internet by storm. The legendary Alicia Keys noticed her one-of-a-kind gift, using her iconic voice to give the 9-year-old a huge shoutout. 9-year-old Megan Rakesh, from the city Bengaluru in India, caught the attention of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyler Perry Once Explained Why He Decided to Kill off His Iconic Character Madea for Good

Tyler Perry rose to fame in part thanks to his signature character Madea. However, in 2019, he decided to kill her off. He then opened up about why he decided to do it. Tyler Perry ditched his wig and everything else that belonged to his signature character Madea after he played her for the last time in the film “A Madea Family Funeral,” which was released in March 2019.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicComplex

Lorde Shares New Song and Video “Mood Ring” Off Upcoming Album ‘Solar Power’

Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video. The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.
MusicCosmopolitan

Lorde is unrecognisable with long blonde hair in new music video

When Lorde surprised the world with the release of her first single in four years 'Solar Power' back in June we were shook. Finally, our prayers had been answered. And new music means only one thing, a whole new lewk. We've been loving the 'Greenlight' singer's beauty looks of late,...
Petsat40.com

Lorde Reveals Heartbreaking Song 'Big Star' Was Written For Her Dog Pearl

On Friday (August 20), Lorde released her highly anticipated third album Solar Power. In accompanying notes for the project, Lorde revealed the inspiration behind one of Solar Power's most heartbreaking tracks. In 'Big Star,' Lorde sings about being changed after a special someone comes into your life. Upon first listen,...
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Angsty New 'Brutal' Music Video - Watch Now!

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her brand new music video for her song “Brutal“!. The 18-year-old singer and actress debuted the visual on Monday morning (August 23), which was directed by Petra Collins. “brutal music video is out now! had the best time ever making this. so so so grateful for...
Beauty & Fashionthatgrapejuice.net

Trina Celebrates 21 Years in Music with Stunning Hype Hair Cover

The female rap pioneer serves stunning on the cover of Hype Hair. Per the publication, the veteran is celebrating over two decades of dominance:. “Being the Baddest requires a few key ingredients; Great Hits + High Fashion Style + Strong Knowledge of the Music Industry = Longevity. Having a career span of over 20 years in any industry is highly commendable but having it in the music industry is a whole different level!”
Musicimdb.com

Watch Lizzo and Cardi B Transform Into Greek Goddesses With "Rumors" Music Video

Lizzo and Cardi B are setting the record straight in their historical new music video. On Friday, Aug. 13, Lizzo dropped the music video for "Rumors," her first single as lead artist since 2019. The song also features a verse from Cardi B, who appeared with the "Truth Hurts" vocalist in the 2019 film Hustlers, and the two stars channel their inner Greek goddesses in the new spot. Lizzo, 33, doesn't waste any time addressing some of the drama that has surrounded her in the time since she recently became a household name. At one point, the Grammy winner sings, "My ex n---a, he blew it/Last year, I thought I would lose it/Rеadin' s--t on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy