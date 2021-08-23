Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Inside Politics: Boris Johnson to plead with Joe Biden for more time in Afghanistan

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump is back and rewriting history – raging against “total surrender” in Afghanistan. “This would have never happened if I was president!” he told a rally in Alabama. Boris Johnson is said to have told aides “only half-jokingly” that it would’ve been better if Trump had won (a claim denied by No 10). Whatever he think of Joe Biden, the PM is ready to plead with the president to push the evacuation past the end of the month.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden’s Afghanistan capitulation

President Joe Biden has turned a strategic withdrawal from Afghanistan into an ignominious capitulation — or worse. The events of recent weeks in Afghanistan raise critical questions about America’s longest war, the evolving Islamist terrorist threat, the limits of American power, and failures in U.S. global leadership. But it would be a mistake to draw grand conclusions from the immediate disaster that has unfolded in Kabul. Whatever the answers to the big questions, the catastrophe now before us was completely avoidable.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Shore News Network

Joe Biden denies CBS poll showing Americans think he’s incompetent, Dan Bongino responded

CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy