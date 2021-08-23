Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baldwin and south central Escambia Counties through 230 AM CDT At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Warrington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Pensacola, Lillian and Myrtle Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

