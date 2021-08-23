Cancel
Marketmind: Gathering Clouds?

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. European stocks posted their biggest weekly drop last week since February. A large part of the reason behind the sharp drop is growing concerns over a slowing global economy, as well as increasing fears over rising infection rates and vaccine durability. Investors hoping for a bounce this week from a clutch of “flash” European manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday may be disappointed going by the recent softening trend in U.S. and Chinese PMIs.

