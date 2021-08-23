Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden’s claim that nation-building in Afghanistan ‘never made any sense to me’

By The Fact Checker
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We went there for two reasons, George. Two reasons. One, to get Bin Laden, and two, to wipe out as best we could, and we did, the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. We did it. Then what happened? Began to morph into the notion that, instead of having a counterterrorism capability to have small forces there in — or in the region to be able to take on al-Qaeda if it tried to reconstitute, we decided to engage in nation building. In nation building. That never made any sense to me.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 49

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hagel
Person
Bryant Gumbel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Al Qaeda#Abc News#The Fact Checker#Post#Taliban#Cbs News#Russian#White House#Senate#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden receives heated criticism from Republicans, questions from some Democrats after Kabul airport attack

President Biden faced heated criticism from congressional Republicans after the attacks in Kabul, as some senior Democrats also questioned the Pentagon’s reliance on the Taliban to protect the international airport where the bombings took place. While some Republicans said Biden should resign, most focused on demanding that the withdrawal timeline,...
MilitaryWashington Post

Has Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan made us safer? Clearly not.

As we absorb the horrifying details of Thursday’s terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport, our first thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all the other Americans and Afghans who are still in danger. We don’t yet know exactly who perpetrated this outrage and what it means for our already chaotic withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.

Comments / 49

Community Policy