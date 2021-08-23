Horoscope for Aug. 23, 2021: Gemini, provide a stabilizing influence; Scorpio, spend time with people who count
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Andrew Rannells was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrays Blair Pfaff on the series “Black Monday” and has voiced the role of Matthew MacDell on “Big Mouth” since 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “Girls5eva,” “Invincible” and “The Romanoffs.” Rannells’ film work includes performances in “The Stand In,” “The Prom” and “A Simple Favor.” He earned a 2011 Tony nomination for his role in “The Book of Mormon.”www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1