Horoscope for Aug. 23, 2021: Gemini, provide a stabilizing influence; Scorpio, spend time with people who count

The sun in Leo is an intense time of year for you, Capricorn. You, dear sea-goat, are a builder, but this period is all about letting go. It’s a fantastic time to resolve a debt, gain closure, or accept or offer an apology. Important realizations about money, especially shared resources, taxes, or inheritances may take place as the sun meets Mercury in Leo on August 1. Also on August 1, Mercury opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, finding you navigating some blocks around communication. Take it slow when making big financial decisions. A rejection, obstacle, or pessimistic energy may be present, but be patient. The sun also opposes Saturn on August 2, revealing who has what it takes to be a leader and who was not organized or ready to take on responsibilities. Again, there may be some grumpy energy in the air!