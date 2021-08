MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Council on Disability says it will not attend the Minnesota State Fair this year because fair officials “have not stepped up to require masks, vaccines or crowd limits.” “By not creating a safe place for all Minnesotans to gather,” the council wrote in an open letter, “MCD’s presence at the State Fair this year would reinforce the message to society that the lives of people with disabilities are less important.” As of Thursday, fair officials have set no crowd limits. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged, as are vaccines. A fair organizer told WCCO-TV that all options...