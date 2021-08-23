Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCF's Malzahn needs to copy Spurrier

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. -- And the inaugural winner of the Steve Spurrier Award for the top first-year head coach in all of college football is (drum roll, please) ... "Coach Gus is up for the award and he's got an excellent shot down there at UCF," Spurrier said recently when I asked him about Malzahn's chances of duplicating the success Spurrier has traditionally had when taking over new programs. "Every first-year coach has a shot at it. ... I'm looking forward to honoring a guy that comes in his first year and says, 'Hey, we can win here now. We don't have to wait until we get all of our own recruits in and blah, blah, blah.' I admire those coaches that eliminate the excuses."

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Shane Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#American Football#The Steve Spurrier Award#Ucf Knights#University Of Arkansas#Football Writer#Association Of America#Gator Club#Sec#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach Has Telling Admission On Gus Malzahn

For the first time since 2012, Auburn prepares for a football season without Guz Malzahn. The 2013 SEC Coach of the Year was let go before last year’s Citrus Bowl loss versus Northwestern. This week, an anonymous SEC coach spoke about the rationale behind Malzahn’s firing. “The real reason Gus...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Gainesville, FLwjhl.com

Steve Spurrier ready to ‘celebrate’ at new Gainesville restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – College football fans and foodies can both appreciate Steve Spurrier’s new restaurant, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, which opened up last week. The Johnson City native’s new venture is a 18,600-square-foot restaurant and was more than $12 million to construct. The restaurant also acts as a museum as well with the former Science Hill standout’s personal collection on display.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier, Shane Matthews make bold statements about Florida vs. Alabama

Steve Spurrier has instilled a swagger in Florida players, and that extends to former Gators QB Shane Matthews, who is fully on board with the program under Dan Mullen. Spurrier and Matthews participated in a roundtable discussion on 1010 XL/92.5 FM about the Gators season, including a shot at Kentucky, and a criticism of Missouri’s environment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Steve Spurrier’s New Restaurant Trolls Old Rival

There may be no greater troll in college football history than former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier. Even now, years after his retirement, he loves taking shots at former rivals. After finishing his college coaching career with the Gamecocks, Spurrier has returned to his Florida roots. He...
Alabama State247Sports

WATCH: Steve Spurrier says Florida will beat Alabama this season

Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier made a bold prediction, saying that he believes the Florida Gators are going to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in this year’s Week 3 matchup in Gainesville. Spurrier coached the Gators for 12 seasons from 1990-2001, compiling a record of 122-27-1 over that span.
Public HealthPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Knights’ COVID vaccination rate improving

A little over a week remains before UCF steps back onto the field in front of what many expect to be a full Bounce House Stadium. It’s been 21 months since the Knights last hosted a team in front of a crowd larger than 11,000 fans as the team dealt with reduced capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic last season. But while expectations are for 100% capacity in stadiums this season, the ...
College Sportschatsports.com

2021 Preview: Can No. 24 UCF Bounce Back as Gus Malzahn Takes Over?

Seven months after the confetti fell on national champion Alabama, a new college football season is nearly here. As part of Sports Illustrated's 2021 preview content, we're rolling out scouting reports for all of SI's preseason top 25 teams, featuring all the names, storylines and big games you need to know. Starting with No. 25 Nevada and running through No. 1 Alabama, we'll be featuring five teams per day from Monday through Friday.
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Ask a UCF writer: Heisman candidate, Malzahn’s offense, Bounce House await Boise State

The Boise State football team opens the season in less than a week in prime time at UCF in what may prove to be one of the biggest Group of Five games all year. Both teams have new coaching staffs. After two years as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Avalos was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in January. Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn was hired at UCF in February. He was fired at Auburn last December and replaced by former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin.
College SportsSports Illustrated

Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football Make a Great First Impression to Move the Program Forward?

It’s year one for Head Coach Gus Malzahn as the new Head Coach of the Knights. As time passes and the season quickly comes into view, there’s an incredible opportunity for immediate on-field success. More importantly, it's a one-shot season to utilize fantastic talent like Dillon Gabriel, Cole Schneider, Kalia Davis and Eriq Gilyard among several big-time players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy