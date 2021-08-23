Protect Your iPhone 12 Pro With This ESR Air Armor Case For $7

Keep your spectacles handy with the read on iPhone case and reading glasses. This innovative design combines a slim pair of reading glasses and your smartphone case. That way, you’ll always have them with you, whether you’re at work or a restaurant. In fact, the correction glass is 3.7 mm thin, and the minimal overhang prevents scratches. Moreover, the unique design allows you to fold them in one frame. So the 4 mm stays 4 mm, even when folded. Furthermore, these glasses have long arms, letting you push them to the tip of your nose if you chose. What’s more, this accessory is available in three models: for iPhone 11 Pro Max, for iPhone XR/11, and for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Finally, the case is soft to the touch and protects your phone from bumps.