Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand Is On Sale For $26

A sleek, efficient charger for the iPhone. I don’t upgrade my iPhone every year. So, I missed the version when wireless charging was first released (2017, iPhone 8). I did upgrade the next year and thoroughly enjoyed the new charging feature. I will say that it’s been problematic though because you can sometimes lay the phone on a charging pad and not make exact contact with the charging coil. This leaves your phone uncharged. This is why I’m glad that with the iPhone 12 models, Apple introduced MagSafe charging. The feature ensures that an iPhone can hit the charging coil precisely every single time. Fortunately, Mophie, a company that I trust for charging devices, has a great line of MagSafe charging options including the Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand.