Class 4A Super Six By Erick Taylor

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEY RETURNERS QB/DB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB/LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225); OL/DL Cooper Darr (Jr., 6-4, 240); WR/S Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185) NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian hadn't won a state title since 2010 before rolling to the championship last season. ... After spending six seasons at Greene County Tech, Conaway has won nearly 80% of his games as the Saints' coach since he took over for Josh Floyd in 2014. ... The Saints will get a chance to avenge their only loss last season on Sept. 10 against Sand Springs (Okla.). ... Shiloh Christian has won 40 games over the past three seasons.

www.arkansasonline.com

FootballArkansas Online

Class 4A Players To Watch

Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB/DB, Jr. There isn't much Wisdom doesn't do well for the defending champion Saints. As a sophomore, he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 1,464 yards and 24 touchdowns to help Shiloh Christian win its first state title in 10 years. He also picked off three passes and registered 29 tackles as a defensive back.

