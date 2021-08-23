Class 4A Super Six By Erick Taylor
KEY RETURNERS QB/DB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB/LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225); OL/DL Cooper Darr (Jr., 6-4, 240); WR/S Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185) NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian hadn't won a state title since 2010 before rolling to the championship last season. ... After spending six seasons at Greene County Tech, Conaway has won nearly 80% of his games as the Saints' coach since he took over for Josh Floyd in 2014. ... The Saints will get a chance to avenge their only loss last season on Sept. 10 against Sand Springs (Okla.). ... Shiloh Christian has won 40 games over the past three seasons.www.arkansasonline.com
