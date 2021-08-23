Class 4A Super Six By Erick Taylor

4. Las Vegas (1-0) 5. Desert Oasis (1-0) Around 4A: The top spot will begin to sort itself out this week when Shadow Ridge travels to meet Silverado in what promises to be a physical encounter between two run-based teams. Both picked up impressive wins last week, with Shadow Ridge beating 5A Centennial 31-22 and Silverado downing Durango 42-6. … Coronado opens against Basic this week with high hopes because of its talented offensive skill players and defensive front … Las Vegas meets old 4A Northeast foe Legacy, now a 5A team, after rolling past Sierra Vista 32-7 in freshman quarterback Elijah Espinoza’s debut. … Desert Oasis edged Spring Valley 9-8 in its opener, but its offense should get rolling with senior quarterback Tyler Stott at the helm. Its game this week against Del Sol has been canceled.