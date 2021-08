USDA really threw the trade a curveball last week with corn. Since 2014 they have come in above the average analyst estimate for both production and yields, but not this time. 2021 U.S. corn yield at 174.6 bushels per acre (bpa) vs the trade estimate of 176.9 and month ago 179.5; production was 14.750 billion bushels (bb) vs trade guess of 14.945 bb and month ago 15.165 bb.