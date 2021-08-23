Off the wire
Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri but not the rain that forced the final round of the Northern Trust to finish today. That was the hope, anyway. Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith finished the third round Saturday tied for the lead at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen in the FedEx Cup playoff opener. The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape. The tour released tee times for 6:30 a.m. (Central Time) today with threesomes starting on both sides.www.arkansasonline.com
