Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

A VIEW FROM THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD : Make Anger Go Away (MAGA)

By EDITORIAL: Anti-maskers missing point
newjerseyhills.com
 4 days ago

I didn’t think I would ever say these words, but I have become a huge MAGA believer! I truly think as Americans we should all believe in the MAGA acronym. We need to get everyone on board with the idea that we absolutely must Make Anger Go Away! Anger, arrogance, and animosity are causing this great country to be teetering on the brink of ruin.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Maga#Americans#Asian#Chinese#Maskless#Capitol#Congress#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Related
U.S. Politicssuburbanchicagoland.com

Right from the Middle: How we can bring America back

Right from the Middle: How we can bring America back. Right from the Middle: Former Congressman Bill Lipinski advocates Americans to reverse the nation’s downward trends that include a very significant decline in America’s religious beliefs and in attendance at religious services, decline in marriages, families, patriotic spirit and individual responsibility. He asks public to share their ideas on how to strengthen America.
ScienceBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: America is in trouble, we can do better

Americans are losing their capacity to think critically. Conspiracy theories dangerous to our health and well-being have undermined our ability to analyze data, seek out articles by established and peer-reviewed authorities. To recognize the validity of scientific research and draw our conclusions based on the data of professionals who have dedicated their lives to their disciplines, medical or otherwise.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Missouri StateVanity Fair

The Anti-Vaxxers in Missouri Are So Deranged That People Are Getting COVID Shots in Disguise

Back in May, Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated by early July, a target that was not met thanks to the millions of Americans who’ve decided that stopping the virus is someone else’s problem. Whether it’s because they’ve been spending too much time watching Fox News, think listening to Biden is an affront to Donald Trump, or still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, these people, largely Republicans, would seemingly rather the coronavirus claim more lives than get inoculated. And apparently they’ve become so stridently batshit in their views that the people in their lives who’ve decided to listen to science have resorted to getting vaccinated in secret for fear of provoking their wrath.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSMSNBC

Hostile Trump mob sends GOP Rep. Brooks into panicked backpedal on moving on from 2020

Rachel Maddow shares video of Republican Congressman Mo Brooks being roundly booed by the audience at a Donald Trump rally in Alabama after Brooks suggested they move on from Trump's 2020 loss and focus on future elections. Afterward, Brooks posted assurances to Twitter than he has not lost faith in Trump's fictitious fraud claims. Aug. 24, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Entered Its Final Form

Something happened last Saturday that was significant because it was unprecedented: Donald Trump spoke at a rally in the heart of Trump country—Cullman, Alabama, which gave the incumbent president more than 88 percent of the vote in 2020—and he was booed. The jeers were scattered but noticeable, enough so that Trump responded to them.
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy