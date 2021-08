It’s not that often that a kid from an FCS school makes ESPN highlights, but Cleveland Browns wideout Davion Davis did it on a regular basis for Sam Houston State. Davion Davis is the last man on the Cleveland Browns roster, replacing wideout Derrick Willies who was placed on the reserve/retired list at the end of July. Willies showed promise in 2018, but had injury issues and apparently never completely made it back. So what about Davion Davis?