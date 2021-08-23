Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer and wounded three others. The gunfire broke out near the airport’s northern gate early on Monday — the same scene of chaos where on Saturday a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians. It remained unclear who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6:45 a.m. local time. The Taliban are around the airport, and have beaten and fired into the air to drive off crowds. Meanwhile, the Taliban sent fighters to northern Afghanistan to face a nascent rebellion against them in Panjshir Valley.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Shooting#Mass#Ap#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
Worldpetapixel.com

Pulitzer-Winning Reuters Photographer Was Killed After Being Left Behind

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-prize-winning photographer for Reuters from India, was killed on assignment in Afghanistan in July. His death was originally attributed to crossfire, but a new report has determined he was killed after he was abandoned in the confusion of a retreat. In a detailed story from Reuters, four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy