Padres Down on the Farm: August 22 (Mears & Hassell homer for LE/Esteury Ruiz homers again for SA)
The San Diego Padres affiliates went 3-1 on Sunday. Here is a recap of the day’s events. El Paso Chihuahuas (Lost 12-5 to Round Rock) (38-54 on the season) The Chihuahuas were a double machine Sunday night. Unfortunately for them, too many of the doubles came too late. Of their seven doubles in the game, three of them came in the ninth inning. That is when the offense rallied for all four of their runs.www.eastvillagetimes.com
