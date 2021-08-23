Padres Down on the Farm: August 22 (Mears & Hassell homer for LE/Esteury Ruiz homers again for SA)

Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Phillies. The third-inning two-run blast was the highlight of an otherwise frustrating night for Machado, who also struck out twice and was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire Doug Eddings in the bottom of the eighth. After going deep eight times in 25 contests during July, Machado has hit only two homers across 17 games amidst the Padres' struggles in August. He is hitting only .229 and has registered a 3:17 BB:K over the course of the month.