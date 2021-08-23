Cancel
Fantasy Town Regional Manager is an upcoming turn-based roguelite city-builder

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. While the developer says it's "open source", it's not using an approved license by the OSI. They've taken the MIT license and modified it, so it notes that the code us under the MIT license but models, sounds and other bits like that are not. It also relies on the proprietary Unity game engine. If they removed all the parts that were not open source from the GitHub or stored them separately, it would simplifying their licensing. Even so, it's certainly a huge amount nicer than a fully proprietary game and great to see more developers be open with their development.

