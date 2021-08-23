Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's short-term money rates rise on worries over higher local govt bond supply

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Some primary interbank money rates in China rose on Monday, driven by signs of tightness in cash conditions amid rising worries over a recent acceleration in local government bond issuance.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market rose to 2.1576% on Monday afternoon, the loftiest level since Aug. 13.

Traders said the higher interbank borrowing cost came as market sentiment was hurt by an expected increase in local government bond supply that could drain huge amounts of cash from the banking system.

Issuance in August has so far risen to about 860 billion yuan ($132 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on official statistics, more than 30% above July’s total issuance and not far from this year’s high of 875.3 billion yuan in May.

The pace of local government borrowing has been generally slow this year, with a total of about 1.35 trillion yuan issued in the first seven months, around 36% of this year’s special bond quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

Expectations of increased local government bond issuance rose after the Politburo, the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body, said late last month that China would stick with accommodative economic stance. It said fiscal policy should be proactive and more effective in managing the pace of local government bond issuance.

“Funding-wise, we expect the growth in net government bond financing amount to accelerate as the issuance of treasury bonds and local government bonds has sped up significantly since mid-August, and the expiry amount is relatively small in September and October,” analysts at CICC said in a note.

“This should enable infrastructure investment to provide countercyclical support, in our view. That said, supervision remains strict over local governments’ implicit debts, and the leverage effect of special government bonds may weaken.”

A recent resurgence in Delta variant outbreaks across the country, torrential rains and flooding and signs of slower economic growth have all led the authority to roll out more measures to underpin the economy.

Policy insiders told Reuters earlier in August that China is poised to quicken spending on infrastructure projects while the central bank supports the economy with modest easing steps. ($1 = 6.4932 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Treasury Bonds#Politburo#Communist Party#Cicc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyAmerican Banker

Tech vendors endorse Fed's caution on central bank digital currency

The Federal Reserve’s deliberate approach to creating a central bank digital currency is appropriate, tech vendors at a recent conference said. The central bank’s caution gives the U.S. time to see what other early adopters and risk takers encounter in regulatory red tape and business and consumer adoption, they said. The Bank of England, People's Bank of China, Bank of Canada and central banks in Uruguay, Thailand, Venezuela, Sweden, Singapore and other countries are further along in developing central bank digital currencies, and Russia has been developing its crypto ruble the past two years.
BusinessClinton Herald

HELSCHER: Domestic demand continues to exceed supply

We are approaching the end of the summer season. Vacations are winding down, kids are headed back to school, the Showboat and LumberKings seasons have ended, and fall housecleaning awaits. Traditionally, August has been a slow season for the financial markets and this might afford an opportunity to review where...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs raises odds on US Fed taper announcement in November

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow. In a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
Marketsu.today

China’s Central Bank Says Bitcoin Has No Actual Value

China’s central bank is not willing to change its long-standing hawkish stance on cryptocurrencies. Yin Youping, deputy director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau, recently said that digital assets of the likes of Bitcoin are not legal tender and have no “actual value,” according to Chinese government mouthpiece People's Daily.
Businesskfgo.com

U.S. payrolls, euro zone inflation, Asian PMIs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. payrolls for August, euro zone inflation and Asia purchasing managers surveys – here’s a quick look ahead to next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. It’s all about jobs next week with nonfarm payrolls for August on...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering its stimulus. After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the People's Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing the prospect of a rate cut. "We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal Reserve," the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would also weaken the yuan. Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a reduction in banks' required reserve ratio were both rising, due to the "rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown." "In coming months, we expect China' GDP growth to drop significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon emissions," Lu wrote. Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed. In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices. The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by the Fed. The market's focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his speech to the symposium later in the global day. Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases. The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21% Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.69% Spot change since 2005 27.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04% * Offshore 6.6549 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Shanghai Newsroom)
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since...
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields start the week higher with key Fed policy event in focus

The Chicago Fed will release its July national economic activity index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit is set to release its purchasing managers' index flash readings for August at 9:45 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks snap 3-day rising streak as property market slowdown weighs

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, as tech shares stepped back after a sharp rebound, while a government-induced slowdown in the country’s property market deepened concerns over the economic health. ** Investors also looked towards the Jackson Hole Symposium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy