When we talk about ‘the markets,’ most of us in the financial world think of the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500. The Dow averages a diversified mix of 30 American stocks in coming up with its average. This is a price scaled average index. Rather than get into advanced statistics, think of the index like this: if you bought all thirty stocks yesterday, the price increase or decrease is the amount higher or lower that mix of stocks would cost today. If the market is up 110 points that means that mix of stocks sold for 31,000 yesterday would sell for $31,210 today. Through August 15th, the Dow was up 16.1% for the year with a three-year average annual increase of 12.1%.