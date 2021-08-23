Cancel
Asian and Middle East PP exporters lose ground in China but enjoy substantial US sales growth

By John Richardson
ICIS Chemical Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHINA’S imports of polypropylene (PP) look set to fall to some 4.4m tonnes in 2021 – a 33% reduction over last year’s imports of 6.6m tonnes. The China Customs department trade data for H1 2021 when annualised imply 4.7m tonnes of imports for the full year 2021. But as around...

