Lyon and Liverpool reach Shaqiri agreement
Olympique Lyon have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, according to numerous sources. The Switzerland international joined Liverpool from Stoke City for around £12 million in 2018, and went on to score eight goals complemented by nine assists in 63 appearances in all competitions. He was never intended to be a regular part of the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp and he never was, but rather a decent option from the bench or an occasional alternative on the attacking flanks.footballtransfer.news
